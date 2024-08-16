Connecticut Sun sell out Boston's TD Garden for biggest crowd in franchise history

WNBA: JUN 17 Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun UNCASVILLE, CT - JUNE 17: Blaze, the Connecticut Sun's mascot, wears a "Change Can't Wait" t-shirt and entertains the crowd during a timeout during the WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun on June 17,2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Connecticut Sun are playing a historic matchup in Boston's TD Garden on Tuesday, August 20. Days ahead of the game, where the Sun will take on the Los Angeles Sparks, the matchup has officially sold out, the team announced on Friday.

According to a statement, the Connecticut Sun have sold 19,156 tickets to fill up TD Garden, the home of the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins. As a result, the Sun will take on the Sparks in front of the largest crowd in franchise history.

Sell Out TD Garden ✅



Our game against the @LASparks on August 20 at @tdgarden has officially sold out!! This game will make history as the first @WNBA game to be held at the storied TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/NssuLlGsIL — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 16, 2024

In a massive year of growth for the WNBA, more and more games have been sellouts; per the WNBA, more than half of all WNBA games this season have sold out.

The Sun, who have the second-best record in the league, have had six sellouts so far this season. Tuesday's game will be the third-highest attended game this season so far.

The Sun typically play in Mohegan Sun Arena, which has a capacity of 10,000. The team is one of few that does not have a NBA counterpart, and one of only two — along with the Las Vegas Aces — that doesn't share its stadium with another team.

Connecticut announced the Boston game in December as part of releasing its regular season schedule, with the organization citing a desire to reach fans in the wider New England area.

Although the move was pre-planned, the Sun is not the first to upgrade stadiums during the regular season. The Washington Mystics had to relocate a June 7 matchup against the Indiana Fever in order to accommodate the influx of (mostly Caitlin Clark-crazed) fans. The Mystics, who typically play in the 4,200-capacity Entertainment and Sports Arena, moved the game against the Fever to Capital One Arena, home of the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals with a capacity of 20,356.