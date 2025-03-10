Commanders help offensive line, trade Texans for left tackle Laremy Tunsil

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) enters the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 15, 2024 in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker) (Maria Lysaker/AP)
By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Jayden Daniels had a historic rookie season and the Washington Commanders didn't even put a great offensive line in front of him.

The Commanders are hoping to upgrade the line. They made a big move Monday, trading for Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil according to NFL Media.

Tunsil has made the Pro Bowl five times in the last six seasons and just turned 30 years old. The Commanders' line was much better than expected last season, probably due in part to Daniels' elusiveness in the pocket, but Tunsil will be a big upgrade for that unit.

It's the second time Tunsil has been traded. He started his career with the Miami Dolphins, who traded him to the Texans. Tunsil was fantastic with the Texans, and also perennially one of the highest paid offensive linemen in the NFL. He is in the final year of a three-year, $25 million deal. Presumably the Commanders, who have plenty of cap space with Daniels on his rookie deal, have plans to give him a big extension.

