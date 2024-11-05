Commanders acquire four-time Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore from Saints

Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUSIANA - OCTOBER 17: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans reacts as he poses for a picture as he stretches prior to an NFL Football game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome on October 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Lousiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are beefing up. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they've acquire four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints.

Trade: New Orleans is sending four-time Pro-Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders, per sources.



Saints had multiple teams interested in the 28-year-old CB who still is recovering from a hamstring injury. Commanders’ push is on. pic.twitter.com/IRPCVEAyAG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2024

The Commanders are 7-2 and currently at the top of the NFC East.

