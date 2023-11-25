College football scores, games, live updates: Ohio State vs. Michigan and more

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NOV 26 Michigan at Ohio State COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes players line up at the line of scrimmage before the snap during a college football game on November 26, 2022 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Welcome to rivalry week, Saturday edition!

We've reached the final weekend of the regular season and there's so much on the line. Teams are fighting for bowl eligibility, conference championship games are to be decided and the top teams in the country are fighting to reach the College Football Playoff.

On top of that, some of the most heated rivalries in the sport are on the schedule this weekend, highlighted by the much-anticipated showdown between Ohio State and Michigan in Ann Arbor.

We're in for an action-packed day.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan

Time: Noon ET | TV: Fox | Line: UM -3.5 | Total: 45.5

The entire season has been building toward this game. Once again, Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated entering their annual rivalry matchup with the Big Ten East on the line. The winner will face Iowa in the Big Ten title game and, barring a shocking upset at the hands of the Hawkeyes, advance to the College Football Playoff. The loser could be left out. Throw in Michigan’s ongoing sign-stealing scandal — which will cause Jim Harbaugh to miss his third consecutive game — and we’re potentially in store for one of the most dramatic college football games in recent memory. Buckle up.

No. 8 Alabama at Auburn

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS | Line: Alabama -14.5 | Total: 49

Alabama has already clinched the SEC West to set up a championship game matchup with top-ranked Georgia. But before that, the Crimson Tide have to take a trip to The Plains to face their biggest rival in the never-boring Iron Bowl. The Tigers will try to spoil Alabama’s hopes of returning to the CFP. Alabama has won nine consecutive games since the loss to Texas in Week 2, but there is no margin for error when it comes to the CFP race. Auburn has won two of the last three Iron Bowls played at Jordan-Hare Stadium and the 2021 edition was just a 24-22 Alabama win. Could we see a massive upset?

No. 5 Florida State at Florida

Time: 7 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: FSU -6.5 | Total: 50.5

Just as Florida State was on the verge of the final push toward a CFP berth, it was dealt a major blow when star quarterback Jordan Travis went down with a season-ending leg injury. FSU improved to 11-0 with the win but now has to go into Gainesville and face Louisville in the ACC title game with backup Tate Rodemaker at QB. It’s a tough spot. However, Florida will also be playing this game with a backup quarterback after starter Graham Mertz suffered a broken collarbone in last week’s heartbreaking loss at Missouri. The Gators need a win to become bowl eligible with Max Brown making his first career start.