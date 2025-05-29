'College Football 26' trailer: EA Sports shows off gameplay, reveals new features ahead of July release date

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 23: The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus arrives for the Division I Women's Ice Hockey Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ridder Arena on March 23, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Carlos Gonzalez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

After a decade-long absence, EA Sports revived its "College Football" franchise last year to strong reviews. Following that success, fans were eager to see what the company would do for an encore.

They got their first glimpse of that Thursday, as EA Sports released the first official trailer for "College Football 26."

The trailer, which is set to "Enter Sandman" by Metallica, shows off gameplay and teases the return of the popular "Stadium Pulse" feature.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted a few new enhancements in that trailer, but its main purpose was to build hype for the game, which releases July 10 for Playstation 5 and XBox Series X|S.

Fans hoping to get a full breakdown of new updates in the features in "College Football 26" didn't have to wait long, however, as EA Sports released a list of improvements and additions coming to this year's version of the game.

Those enhancements include:

Over 2,700 new plays, thousands of new athletes and 300 real-world coaches

Ten new player archetypes and abilities when recruiting players

The ability to dynamically deal with the game's fatigue system without pausing play

New AI enhancements, including improved blocking and coverages

Revamped "Stadium Pulse" system with new features, including clock distortion and extreme screen shake

Over 160 new school chants and new visuals showing off more school traditions

It's the second time in three days EA Sports has revealed new information about the game. The company revealed its cover athletes Tuesday. Alabama wideout Ryan Williams and Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith will be featured on the standard edition of the game. The pair will also appear on the deluxe cover, but will be surrounded by a number of players, mascots, legends and coaches on that cover.

While "EA Sports College Football 26" will be released July 10, fans have the ability to play it earlier. If fans preorder the "MVP Bundle," which includes "College Football 26" and "Madden 26," they will receive access to "College Football 26" on July 7. The MVP Bundle is listed at $149.99 on both the Playstation and XBox stores.