Chiefs reportedly make Travis Kelce highest-paid TE in NFL with 2-year extension

The Kansas City Chiefs know better than to screw around with a good thing. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs have signed All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce to a two-year extension.

No more Champagne Problems: The #Chiefs and All-Pro and Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new 2-year contract extension to make him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, sources say.



The deal was done by his long-time agent Mike Simon, now with @milkhoneysport. pic.twitter.com/5dcde0cZjm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2024

No information on the money in the deal has been released, but it reportedly makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

This story will be updated.