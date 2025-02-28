Chiefs place non-exclusive franchise tag on Pro Bowl G Trey Smith, allowing him to negotiate with other teams

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 15: Trey Smith #65 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field at halftime against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on December 15, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday they're placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith.

That means Smith's contract must be no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. Unlike the exclusive tag, however, Smith is allowed to negotiate with other teams and sign an offer sheet, which the Chiefs have the chance to match. If they chooses not to, they're entitled to receive draft compensation equivalent to two first-round draft picks from the signing team.

We have placed a Non-Exclusive Franchise Tender on Trey Smith. pic.twitter.com/dGLhmmIjmL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 28, 2025

The 25-year-old Smith would make $23.4 million if he stays with the Chiefs on the franchise tag, which would make him the highest paid guard in the league.

The franchise tags are used by teams to keep players from leaving in free agency. Although the Chiefs still want to sign a long-term deal with Smith, per multiple reports, the tag allows them a short-term solution.

A four-year veteran out of Tennessee, Smith has established himself as one of the best linemen in the league. With his rookie contract expiring, Smith was one of the top free agents this offseason before Kansas City pulled him back in.

Smith is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, and was named to the 2024 Pro Bowl. He is a major piece of Kansas City's offensive line, especially coming off a Super Bowl loss where the O-line's problems were front and center.