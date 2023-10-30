Chiefs & 49ers collapse, Cowboys surge, disaster in Minnesota | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life.

Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.

3:50 - Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

10:30 - New York Jets @ New York Giants

17:30 - Cincinnati Bengals @ San Francisco 49ers

24:35 - Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

30:40 - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Pittsburgh Steelers

33:55 - Baltimore Ravens @ Arizona Cardinals

36:05 - Atlanta Falcons @ Tennessee Titans

39:45 - Houston Texans @ Carolina Panthers

43:50 - New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

47:30 - Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys

49:45 - Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders

53:30 - New Orleans Saints @ Indianapolis Colts

55:30 - Cleveland Browns @ Seattle Seahawks

59:50 - Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Chargers

1:01:15 - Fitz' bold prediction for the Las Vegas Raiders

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."