Chicago Fire hire former USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter as director of football and head coach

United States v Uruguay - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 01: Gregg Berhalter, Head Coach of United States looks on during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Uruguay at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 01, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images) (Shaun Clark/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Chicago Fire have hired Gregg Berhalter as director of football and head coach, the team announced Tuesday. Berhalter was fired by the U.S. Men's National Team in July.

“After a thorough and detailed search that included a number of exceptional candidates, it became clear that Gregg Berhalter was the right choice to lead our sporting operations,” said Chicago Fire FC Owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto. “His previous success in MLS, where he thrived in a dual role, and his experience leading the U.S. Men’s National Team over the last six years make him an ideal fit for our vision for the Club moving forward.”

This story will be updated.

