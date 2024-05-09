Charlotte Hornets hire Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee as new head coach

Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 11: Associate head coach Charles Lee of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of a preseason game at United Center on October 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets have found their new head coach. The team announced on Thursday morning that it hired Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee, who will join the team once Boston's playoff run is complete.

Lee has spent 10 years as an assistant in the NBA.

“We are excited to welcome Charles Lee as the head coach of Charlotte Hornets,” Hornets executive vice president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson said. “His high character and his ability to connect with players while also instilling a culture of accountability will serve us well as we construct a competitive team built for long-term success. Charles possesses a championship pedigree with a wide range of basketball knowledge and NBA experience, has a tremendous work ethic and is a great communicator. He shares our vision for this organization, and I look forward to partnering with him in building something special here in the Carolinas.”

Before joining Boston's coaching staff, Lee was an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks from 2018-2023. He began his coaching career with the Atlanta Hawks in 2014.

