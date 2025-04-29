CFL's Toronto Argonauts add Shedeur Sanders to negotiation list after NFL Draft slide

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 1: Shedeur Sanders #QB13 of Colorado sits on the field during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Shedeur Sanders has a backup plan if the Cleveland Browns don't work out for him.

At least, that’s what the Toronto Argonauts are banking on.

The Argonauts added Sanders to their official negotiation list on Monday, according to TSN’s Dave Naylor. That means that the Argonauts will have the first chance to sign Sanders should he attempt to join the Canadian Football League.

While it’s unclear how realistic that actually is — Sanders hasn't publicly expressed any interest in joining the CFL— the Argonauts are putting themselves in position just in case.

The Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft this past weekend after what was a shocking slide for the Colorado star . Many expected Sanders, who is the son of Colorado coach and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, to be a first round pick. Sanders also fell victim to a prank call during the draft when a person claiming to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis called him and told him the Saints were going to select him. Video of that call, one of several made during the draft, was published to the internet.

The son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Jax Ulbrich, has since apologized for making the prank call.

Sanders was the sixth quarterback selected in the draft, and the second that Cleveland took. The Browns took Oregon's Dillon Gabriel ahead of Sanders. Those two will join a quarterbacks room that also features Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson, who is recovering from an Achilles injury. It may not be where Sanders thought he'd end up, but he still absolutely has a shot at earning the starting job this fall .

But if that doesn’t work out and Sanders is looking for somewhere to play, he can always head north to Toronto.

The Argonauts went 10-8 last season, which marked their third straight campaign with at least 10 wins. They won the Grey Cup last season, too, which marked their second championship in the past three years. As far as CFL landing spots go, the Argonauts would be a good one for Sanders.