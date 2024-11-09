Cavaliers become second NBA team to start 10–0 in 20 years with dominant 136–117 win over Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 08: Ty Jerome #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after scoring during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers improved to 10–0 with an exclamation point, demolishing the Golden State Warriors 136–117 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday.

Golden State came into Friday's matchup with a 7–1 record, yet this was a mismatch from the start. The Cavs opened the game on a 20–2 run, putting the Warriors in a deep hole from the start and finishing the first quarter ahead 39–22.

At halftime, Cleveland held a 83–42 lead, setting a franchise record for first-half points. The Cavs shot 65% from the floor and 64% (14-for-22) on 3-pointers for the half.

DARIUS GARLAND FROM DEEP.



20-2 OPENING RUN FOR THE UNDEFEATED CAVS

Darius Garland led the Cavs with 27 points (shooting 6-for-10 on 3-pointers) and six assists. Evan Mobley followed with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Ty Jerome added 20 points off the bench, hitting all three of his 3-pointers and Isaac Okoro scored added 16 points, shooting 4-for-6 from 3.

The Warriors played better in the second half, outscoring the Cavs xx–xx. But the huge deficit was too much to overcome. Jonathan Kuminga scored 21 points.

Cleveland is the NBA's last undefeated team this season after the Oklahoma City Thunder lost their first game of the season on Wednesday, 124–122, to the Denver Nuggets.

Interestingly, the last NBA to start 10–0 during the past 20 seasons was the Warriors, who did so during the 2014-15 season. That team set a league record with a 24–0 start on their way to finishing 73–9, the best regular season record in NBA history. Yet Golden State lost to the Cavaliers and LeBron James in a seven-game NBA Finals.