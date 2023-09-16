Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol will return in 2024 after team's 1st losing season in 16 years

St. Louis Cardinals v Philadelphia Phillies PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 25: Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals are keeping their manager after one of the most disappointing seasons in baseball this year.

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed Friday the team will retain manager Oliver Marmol for 2024, per The Athletic's Katie Woo:

"I do support him. I know he'll be back next year. I think the job he does is good."

The Cardinals entered Friday with a 65-81 record, good for last place in the NL Central and all but guaranteeing their first sub-.500 season since 2007. They're also on track to miss the playoffs, snapping a four-year postseason streak.

It has been a significant fall from grace for a team that won the Central with a 93-69 record last season, but got swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game wild-card series.

Many expected the Cardinals to be playoff contenders again this season, but down seasons from players like Nolan Arenado, Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright and more have caused the whole team to take a step back, as have injuries. The addition of Willson Contreras also hasn't offset the loss of Yadier Molina, and actually turned into a sideshow at one point this season.

Marmol, the youngest manager in MLB, holds a 158-150 record through nearly two seasons with the Cardinals. He was promoted to manager from bench coach after the firing of Mike Shildt, with his only other managing experience coming at various levels of the minor leagues.

Marmol hasn't been immune to criticism throughout this season, but he apparently still has the support of the people who matter in St. Louis. However, that won't stop him from getting the hot seat treatment if the Cardinals don't turn things around early next year.