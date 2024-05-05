Canelo Álvarez schools a game Jaime Munguía to stay undisputed at super middleweight

LAS VEGAS — It rained and rained and rained, and then it stopped. Jaime Munguía poured the pressure on Canelo Álvarez early in their scheduled 12-round affair, but in a classic teacher vs. student masterclass, Álvarez weathered the storm, floored Munguía in the fourth round, and successfully defended his undisputed super middleweight title for a fourth straight time before a lively crowd of 17,492 at T-Mobile Arena.

The judges scored the fight 117-110, 116-111, and 115-112, all for Álvarez, who has won four bouts in a row following his loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May 2022.

It was initially a demanding fight for the champion, but Álvarez silenced Munguía's typically explosive speed and combinations with precise counter punches. In the fourth round, Munguía was landing some solid combinations on Alvarez, backing him up toward the ropes. However, as he normally does, Munguía dropped his hands. Alvarez made him pay dearly with a thunderous counter right uppercut that sent him crashing on his trucks.

From that point, Munguía was largely subdued by the savvy technical skills of Álvarez, who proved that even past his prime, remains one of the best fighters in the world. his signature speed and explosiveness wasa largely subdued by the savvy technical skills of Alvarez, who proved that even if he is past his prime, he remains one of the best fighters in the world.

According to CompuBox, Alvarez was thoroughly in control. He landed 234 of 536 punches (44%) while Munguía connected with 170 of 663 punches (26%).

Immediately after the fight, it wasn't about what just happened, but what's next for Canelo Alvarez?