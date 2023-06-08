Canadian wildfire smoke triggers 'hazardous' air quality alerts, grounds airplanes in U.S.: Live updates

Smokey Sunrise in New York City JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 7: Smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

By Dylan Stableford,Rebecca Corey,Caitlin Dickson, Yahoo News

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to trigger air quality alerts in U.S. states, with health officials warning people, especially those in sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly or with respiratory conditions, to limit their time outdoors or stay inside.

In New York City and Philadelphia, the Air Quality Index spiked to "hazardous" levels Wednesday, forcing many outdoor activities to be canceled and planes at area airports to be temporarily grounded due to low visibility.

Yahoo News is providing live updates on the wildfire smoke and its ongoing impacts . Follow along in the live blog below.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!