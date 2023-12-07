Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine to miss 3-4 more weeks with foot inflammation

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine will miss three to four more weeks with foot inflammation.

The Bulls announced the news Wednesday night after a 111-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets. LaVine missed Wednesday's game and the previous two against the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls initially announced on Dec. 1 after he missed the Bucks game that LaVine was expected to miss a week with what the team described as foot soreness.