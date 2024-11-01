Bucks panic button, Wembanyama's 5x5 & a slow start for rookies | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

On this episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Tom Haberstroh joins Kevin and the show starts with a conversation about the 1-4 Milwaukee Bucks and whether it's time for them to panic and start looking for trade destinations for Giannis, Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez.

The Memphis Grizzlies, coming off of a definitive win over the Bucks, seem to be the picture of stability but their injury issues from last year might be crashing the party yet again.

Spurs' center Victor Wembanyama became the 3rd player in NBA history to net more than a single 5x5 game. How many will he have in his career? And why isn't the Spurs offense better when he's on the floor?

The guys use the news of Paolo Banchero's oblique injury to talk about the six players that were all-stars last season and are currently dealing with injuries at the start of the NBA season.

Things are trending upward, but Tom points out that rookies are playing fewer minutes than ever to start the season. How can we get the Rockets to free Reed Sheppard? And is Ryan Dunn the favorite to win Rookie of the Year right now?

Finally, the guys talk about why they're worried about Anthony Edwards shooting more 3-pointers and discuss why nobody is noticing the uptick in dunks as well as long-range shots.

00:00 - Time for the Bucks to panic?

08:05 - Should Milwaukee trade Giannis and Damian Lillard?

18:00 - Can the Grizzlies survive more injuries?

24:00 - Victor Wembanyama gets another 5x5

33:00 - Paolo Banchero is one of several stars facing injury

37:00 - Why aren't the NBA's rookies playing more?

44:20 - Ryan Dunn for Rookie of the Year?

52:00 - Is Anthony Edwards shooting too many 3s?

