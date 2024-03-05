Buccaneers reportedly place franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed the franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Per the report, the two sides continue to work on a long-term contract with the intent on getting one done.
