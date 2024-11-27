Bryson DeChambeau finally achieves goal of sinking hole-in-one over his house

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 19: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States acknowledges the crowd as he walks on the 18th hole during day two of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 19, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

On the 16th day, Bryson DeChambeau finally got his hole-in-one.

The LIV golfer and reigning U.S. Open champion started a challenge earlier this month of attempting to make a hole-in-one while hitting golf balls over his house and onto a backyard putting green.

The number of shots DeChambeau would attempt would depend on what day of the challenge he was on — so one shot on the first day, two on the second day, and so on.

On Wednesday, DeChambeau's achieved his goal with a wedge on his 14th attempt of the day and his 134th overall shot.

What a journey pic.twitter.com/iEQhu1KdwH — Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondech) November 27, 2024

“I can’t believe I made that, finally! Are you kidding me?!” DeChambeau said before falling to the ground in disbelief. “That’s enough.”

There were close calls along the way, including on his very first attempt. But successfully sinking a hole-in-one early in this challenge wouldn't be good for the "Content King," would it?

As for holes-in-one during his career, DeChambeau has only made one — during the final round of the 2019 Masters on the 16th hole.