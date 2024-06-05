Browns sign GM Andrew Berry, HC Kevin Stefanski to multi-year extensions

Cleveland Browns OTA Offseason Workouts BEREA, OHIO - MAY 22: Executive vice president, football operations & general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watch a drill during an OTA offseason workout at their CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 22, 2024 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have extended the contracts of general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry leading the Cleveland Browns," said team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam in a statement. "Since the day they were hired, each has worked tirelessly to help the Cleveland Browns win. We are proud of what they and the team have achieved, but Kevin and Andrew would be the first to say that Browns fans deserve even more. Their leadership, collaborative approach, and ability to overcome obstacles bode well for the future of this franchise."

Contract details weren't announced by the team, but it's reported to be multi-year extensions for both.

Berry, 37, and Stefanski, 42, were hired in 2020 and the Browns have made the playoffs in two of their four seasons together. According to the team, the .552 winning percentage (37-30) is the highest in franchise history "over a four-year stretch since 1986-89."

The Browns are coming off a 2023 season where they went 11-6 and finished second in the NFC North before losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

"Last season was a prime example," the Haslams continued. "Despite facing multiple player injuries and using five different starting quarterbacks, Andrew and his staff built a roster that adapted well, while Kevin and his staff led the team to its second playoff appearance in four years, earning Coach of the Year honors for the second time in that period. They are two of the brightest people we know, and selfless people who only care about what is best for the Cleveland Browns. We are thrilled that Kevin and Andrew will remain with the team for the future."

They are hoping to build off last season with a full, healthy year from quarterback DeShaun Watson as well as the possibility of Nick Chubb returning to the back field at some point during the 2024 season.

Stefanski, who won NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2020 and 2023, is the first coach in Browns history to be employed for a fifth season since Bill Belichick in the franchise's previous era.