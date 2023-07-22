British Open: Jon Rahm sets Royal Liverpool course record on Saturday while trying to catch Brian Harman

The Open Championship - Day Three HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jon Rahm of Spain tips his hat to fans after making a birdie putt on the 18th hole green to set an 8-under 63 course record during the third round of The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 22, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Everyone is trying to catch Brian Harman on Moving Day.

Jon Rahm certainly did his best.

Rahm went off on Saturday morning at the British Open to try and put the pressure on Harman, who flew out to a huge five-shot lead after his 6-under performance on Friday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. Rahm carded a bogey-free 8-under 63 on Saturday, which moved him up 37 spots on the leaderboard and put him right back into contention. It also set the tournament course record at Royal Liverpool.

Clutch.@JonRahmPGA sinks the birdie putt on 18 to move to solo second and break the tournament course record @TheOpen.



Though Rahm’s round was impressive, it came very early in the day. Harman and Tommy Fleetwood, the final group of the day, were just getting started as Rahm entered the clubhouse.

According to Golf Digest's Shane Ryan , only 12 players have ever held a 36-hole lead of exactly five shots at a 72-hole major championship in history. Of those 12 golfers, 10 of them won — most recently with Scottie Scheffler at the Masters last year. The only two who blew it were Bobby Clampett at the British Open in 1982, and Henry Cooper at the Masters in 1936. Harman also holds the largest 36-hole lead any player has had in the 13 times that the British Open has been played at Royal Liverpool.

Tommy Fleetwood started the day alone in second at 5-under for the week. He carded an even-par 71 on Friday after holding a share of the lead through 18 holes. Sepp Straka started alone in third at 4-under, and Min Woo Lee, Shubhankar Sharma and Jason Day were tied at 3-under.

A win for Harman is by no means solidified. There’s still two days of golf to be played. But if Rahm’s round is any indication of what’s to come, Harman can’t slow down. He’ll need to make a move to keep the rest of the field at bay before Sunday’s final round if he’s going to bring home his first major championship.

