British Open: Jon Rahm doesn't think compensation for Tour loyalists is necessary ahead of LIV Golf partnership

The 151st Open - Preview Day Two HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - JULY 18: Jon Rahm of Spain reacts during a practice round prior to The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 18, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

If the PGA Tour wants to give him some extra money or other compensation for staying loyal amid its battle with LIV Golf, Jon Rahm isn’t going to get in the way.

He just doesn’t really think that’s necessary.

Rahm, speaking ahead of the British Open this week at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, said he didn't really have an answer for what the Tour should do to compensate its players as the two leagues start their partnership — something the Tour has said it would find a way to do. In his mind, since he wasn't forced to make a decision either way, that's not really needed.

"It's a tricky question," Rahm said. "So I understand the PGA Tour wanting to do something for those players who helped and stayed on the PGA Tour, but at the same time – and I'll be the first one to say – I wasn't forced into anything. It was my choice to stay. Do I think they absolutely should be and there must be a compensation? No. I just stayed because I think it's the best choice for myself and for the golf I want to play.

"Now, with that said, if they want to do it, I'm not going to say no … As far as I'm concerned they've done enough for me, and their focus should be on improving the PGA Tour and the game of golf for the future generations."

Rahm, along with others, reportedly turned down a substantial deal to join LIV Golf. Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau all reportedly received deals worth more than $100 million to join the controversial Saudi Arabian-backed venture. Tiger Woods, who isn’t in the field this week in England while recovering from surgery, even reportedly received an offer that was close to $1 billion to join.

Now that the two leagues, and the DP World Tour, are trying to join forces, it’s easy to see why some golfers would be upset that they didn’t take the money in the first place — considering there will be a pathway for golfers to return to their respective Tours.

"Obviously for the guys that did turn down significant amounts of money then that's probably a tough one to swallow, and I feel for them," Matthew Fitzpatrick said just after the partnership deal was announced.

There's a lot to be determined regarding the framework agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf before the new venture is official. The U.S. Senate and U.S. Justice Department are looking into the proposed partnership , too. The Tour has floated the idea of providing Tour loyalists equity in the new venture , but specifics of that plan aren't known.

But when it comes to what that looks like or how players will be punished when they return to the Tour, Rahm is staying out of it. He just wants to golf.

"It's tricky, right? I can understand people on the PGA Tour not wanting those players back, and I can also understand why some of them want to come back," Rahm said. "There's some great events that a lot of people probably want to go and play again, some great golf courses, as well.

"I wouldn't be able to tell you. I do believe that some punishment should be in order, but I don't know what. I'm not a politician. That's not my job. That's for the disciplinary board and other people that are paid to do that. My job is to hit the golf ball and try to do the best I can."

What about protestors?

There are fears that protests will break out at some point this week at the British Open.

Demonstrators protesting the use of fossil fuels stormed the court at Wimbledon last month, dumping confetti and puzzle pieces onto the court during play. Several people, wearing shirts that read "Just Stop Oil" were arrested and removed from the Grand Slam.

🎾 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Disrupt @Wimbledon



🎉 “Once more, orange clouds hang over a British sporting event this summer—this time it’s ticker tape rather than paint dust, but it is an intrusion and will need sorting out.”



🚷 Sign up to take action at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZ pic.twitter.com/2iaoo6GNdO — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 5, 2023

The group has reportedly interrupted several British sporting events in recent weeks and months in an attempt to demand that “the UK Government stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects.”

If that happens again this week, Rahm — though clearly joking — issued a warning.

"I do have a reputation, so I hope they don't catch me on a bad hole," he said. "I really don't know. I've seen a couple of those things. I know they're going for an impact. I saw a couple of them intervening in Wimbledon, and obviously this looks like it could be a perfect spot. But obviously we have nothing to do with it."

It’s unclear if that group, or any others, have plans to stage a protest or demonstration at the British Open this week. A perimeter has been set up around Hoylake this week to limit cars from entering the town, and there will be a large security presence around the course.

A record 290,000 fans attended last year’s British Open at St. Andrews. Nearly 203,000 fans attended the tournament in 2014, the last time it was held at Royal Liverpool.