Breaking down the 2024 All-Juice Team | The Exempt List

Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more.

Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.

9:55 - 2024 All-Juice team offense

31:55 - 2024 All-Juice team defense

53:50 - Ebony Reed joins the show!

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."