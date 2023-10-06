Bills' Von Miller questionable vs. Jaguars: 'I think it's a safe bet that I'll be out there”

Von Miller FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller speaks during a news conference after practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bills edge rusher Von Miller is scheduled to resume practicing on Wednesday, and isn't ruling out the possibility of making his season debut in Buffalo's "home" game against Jacksonville in London on Sunday. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File) (Adrian Kraus/AP)

Buffalo Bills star edge rusher Von Miller's anticipated return to the field could take place Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. But in light of recent shifts in his comeback timeline, he and the team aren't giving any guarantees.

Buffalo listed Miller as questionable for the international matchup following a week in which he was a limited participant in all three days of practice.

"I think it's a safe bet that I'll be out there," the 34-year-old told reporters across the pond. He offered a specific figure, adding he thinks he has a "94.5% chance" to play this weekend.

Miller would be making his season debut after he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving last year, an injury that was discovered through exploratory surgery.

In June, he said a doctor told him his knee was "all healed up." The news gave him the confidence to say he expected to avoid the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp, while offering a promise he would be back by Week 6.

"You know I love guarantees,'' he said this summer. "It's me, it's Von. I love guarantees. I want to play.

But he did end up on the PUP list, and remained there when the roster deadline passed.

"Physically I feel good, I just needed more time for football in general, not necessarily my knee. Ultimately it wasn't my decision and that's what makes Brandon Beane the best GM in all of sports. I trust the Bills like no other team that I've been on," he said last month. "I feel good, I just needed more time for my overall health."

The three-time All-Pro selection was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday and opened his 21-day practice window. For Miller to play on Sunday, the Bills will have to make a roster move.

His timeline is being taken "one day at a time," Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Friday, adding that he doesn't know whether Miller will play or not.