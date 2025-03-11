Bills to sign former Rams DL Michael Hoecht to 3-year deal: Report

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Michael Hoecht #97 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a play during the NFC Divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Rams 28-22. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

The Bills are shoring up their defensive line in their effort to make a Super Bowl run.

Per NFL Network, Buffalo is signing former Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $24 million. Hoecht, 27, has played his entire four-season NFL career with the Rams after initially joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

He’s played in 17 games in each of his four seasons, including 22 starts in 2023 and 2024. He recorded three sacks, six quarterback hits, 12 quarterback pressures and 56 total tackles in 2024 as a part-time starter.