Bills to be featured in this summer's 'Hard Knocks'

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 06: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills knocks helmets with Lee Smith #85 during the warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

EAGAN, Minn. — The Buffalo Bills will be featured on the HBO docuseries "Hard Knocks" during training camp, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday at league meetings.

The NFC East will be featured later in the season on the division-wide docuseries during the season.

After the AFC North was on a division-wide "Hard Knocks" last year, this year’s behind-the-scenes footage will feature the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and New York Giants.