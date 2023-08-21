Bill Belichick is a Taylor Swift fan after she played through the rain: 'She's tough'

Night Two Of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Foxborough, MA FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by TAS Rights Management/Getty Images) (TAS Rights Management/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick is a Swiftie. Bet you didn't see that coming.

The New England Patriots coach has a fun side away from the football field, not that he'd ever reveal much of it. His friendship with Jon Bon Jovi has been mentioned every time someone does a story portraying Belichick as something more than the curmudgeon everyone sees in his press conferences.

Taylor Swift might not be sailing around on Belichick's boat "VII Rings" anytime soon, but the coach said he is a fan of the red-hot singer.

Like practically everyone else, Belichick saw Swift in concert this summer. He was impressed.

Belichick said he "saw a little bit of Taylor," on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show," making it seem like he watched film of her like she was a backup running back.

Belichick then gave what seemed more like a scouting report on Swift than a concert review, as he commented on her playing through the rain in one of her Foxborough shows at Gillette Stadium.

"That was pretty impressive," Belichick said on WEEI, via the team's site. "She's tough, man. She stood out there and played right through."

Based on that, Belichick might be ready to sign her to a two-year contract.

Now, there is some controversy. WEEI asked Belichick if he's officially a Swiftie, to which the coach replied "Officially? I don't know about that." Never give away the game plan, and such.

But he did tell the radio hosts he enjoyed "You Need to Calm Down," one of Swift's many, many hit songs.

"Look, I'm definitely on the, 'you've got to calm down,'" Belichick said, botching the title a bit, perhaps for effect. "That's pretty good. You've got to calm down. There's a lot of times when that's very appropriate."

So there you have it. Belichick is a fan of Swift. Join the club, Bill.