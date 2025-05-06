Benson Boone tour: Presale times, dates, how to get tickets and more

Fresh off his debut performance on Saturday Night Live, Benson Boone has announced a new album, American Heart. It's coming out June 20, and he's going on tour to support it. The American Heart tour will be a 29-date arena tour across the U.S and Canada. Though Boone will also be playing several festivals throughout the summer, the official tour runs Aug. 22-Oct. 8, with stops in major cities including Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Chicago.
Tickets for the Benson Boone American Heart tour will be available on presale this week. Here's everything you need to know about how to catch the tour when it travels to a city near you.
When is Benson Boone touring?
Benson Boone's American Heart tour across the U.S. and Canada will begin on Aug. 22, 2025, in St. Paul, Minnesota, and wrap up Oct. 8 in Salt Lake City.
When do tickets for the Benson Boone American Heart tour go on sale?
American Express presale tickets for select dates of the Benson Boone tour go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m. local time for Amex cardholders. Artist presale tickets will go on sale on May 8; you can sign up for access on Boone's website. General ticketing will begin Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m. local venue time.
Benson Boone 2025 tour tickets cost:
Ticket prices for Boone's 2025 arena tour are not yet available.
Where is Benson Boone touring in 2025?
Here's the complete list of every stop on the Benson Boone 2025 tour:
Aug. 22 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 23 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Aug. 25 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena
Aug. 26 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena
Aug. 27 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 29 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Sept. 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Sept. 3 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 5 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Sept. 6 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 7 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center
Sept. 9 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 10 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Aren
Sept. 13 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
Sept. 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Sept. 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
Sept. 18 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Sept. 19 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Sept. 20 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
Sept. 22 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Sept. 24 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena
Sept. 26 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 27 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sept. 30 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
Oct. 3 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Oct. 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Oct. 5 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center