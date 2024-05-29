Benches clear after Bryce Harper takes close pitches in Phillies' heated 6-1 win over Giants

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants May 29, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third base coach Matt Williams (9) checks in on Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (right) after he was nearly hit by a high and tight pitch during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports (D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Things got a bit heated at Oracle Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The benches and bullpens completely cleared out in the fourth inning of the Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. While there weren’t any punches thrown or ejections that resulted from the incident, it was still very chaotic.

The altercation started after Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison threw a pair of fastballs up and inside on Bryce Harper at the plate. The second pitch left Harper clearly upset at the plate, which led to the slow walk out from everyone.

Kyle Harrison buzzed Bryce Harper twice, causing Giants and Phillies benches to clear 😳 pic.twitter.com/Q3BIIymj9N — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 29, 2024

Harper didn’t even get involved in the scuffle. He stayed back near home plate while everyone else sorted it out.

The incident came amid what was already a heated outing for Harper, who erupted a bit in the dugout after he struck out in the first inning.

Bryce Harper was not happy after his first-inning strikeout 😬 pic.twitter.com/1Q0zVEp55f — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 29, 2024

Though he likely wasn’t counting, Wednesday was actually the seven-year anniversary of Harper’s wild brawl with Hunter Strickland at Oracle Park back when he was playing for the Washington Nationals. Harper charged at Strickland on the mound after he was hit by a pitch, which marked the latest in the feud between the two players.

That fight was undoubtedly so much worse than the bench-clearing incident that took place on Wednesday.

Seven years ago today ... pic.twitter.com/6OkCpAkjDi — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 29, 2024

It’s hard to imagine Harrison’s throws were intentional, too, given the situation. After already striking him out twice, Harrison had two strikes on Harper with two outs at the time of the incident. Harper eventually grounded out to shortstop, which ended the inning.

The Phillies led 2-0 at the time. They picked up two more in the fifth off a two-run shot from Nick Castellanos, and then added two more in the eighth after Kyle Schwarber and Harper each hit RBI singles. That pushed them to the 6-1 win, which snapped a three-game losing skid and avoided a series sweep in San Francisco.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.