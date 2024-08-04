Belgium pulls out of triathlon mixed relay after relay member Claire Michel is ruled out with an unspecified illness

OLYMPICS 2024 PARIS DAY 5 TRIATHLON WOMEN Belgian Claire Michel pictured in action during the women's individual triathlon race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on Wednesday 31 July 2024 in Paris, France. The Games of the XXXIII Olympiad are taking place in Paris from 26 July to 11 August. The Belgian delegation counts 165 athletes competing in 21 sports. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) (JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The Belgian triathlon team has pulled out of the mixed relay on Monday with one of its members out with an illness, the Belgian IOC announced Sunday.

Claire Michel, one of four Belgians that was supposed to compete in the mixed event, is ill after competing in the women's triathlon on Wednesday. Although the Belgian IOC did not give any details about Michel's illness, Belgian outlet De Standaard reported that Michel had been hospitalized for four days with an E. coli infection.

Michel's unspecified illness comes as the triathlon is under scrutiny due to concerns about the safety of swimming in the Seine River, which is the venue for the open swimming portion of the event. After spending $1.5 billion to clean up the river, both triathlon events were postponed due to concerns about water quality.

Heavy rains that drenched the Olympic opening ceremony further affected the triathlon event, as the rainfall brought in contaminated sewage and erased much of the cleanup efforts. As a result, scheduled practices were canceled, and the men's event was postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday after testing found unsafe levels of pathogens — specifically, E. coli.

The athletes seemed unconcerned about the water quality after the competition, with American Taylor Knibb quipping that she could grab a cup after being asked what it tasted like. Some triathletes did prepare by taking preventative medication, and others saving antibiotics if they might need them.

Michel finished in 38th place in the individual event, while her teammate Jolien Vermeylen finished 24th; the other Belgians Marten Van Riel and Jelle Geens finished 22nd and 42, respectively, in the men's competition.

The Belgian IOC noted the triathlon team's frustrations with the changing practice and competition times in a statement on Sunday, saying in French that they "hope that lessons will be learned" for next time in terms of guaranteeing training, competition days and format. These things "must be clarified in advance and ensure that there isn't any uncertainty for the athletes, their team and their supporters."

Without Belgium, there will be 16 teams in the field for tomorrow's event, which is set to kick off at 8:00 a.m. Paris time. Competitors will swim 300m in the Seine before biking 7.0 km and then running 1.8 km.