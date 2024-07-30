Bears and receiver D.J. Moore agree to 4-year, $110 million extension: Report

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 07: DJ Moore #2 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball in the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 07, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Receiver D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears have agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract extension, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal guarantees $82.6 million to the six-year veteran and is the largest contract in franchise history.

Moore, 27, was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Bears in exchange for a deal that included 2023's No. 1 overall pick with which quarterback Bryce Young was selected. Last season, Moore put up the best numbers of his NFL career. He caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns.

Rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams will now have his top receiver locked in through the 2029 season. Moore becomes the first receiver in NFL history to have the first 10 years of his career guaranteed under contract.

The commitment to Moore might indicate that the Bears don't intend to offer an extension to fellow receiver Keenan Allen, who Chicago acquired in March from the Los Angeles Chargers. Allen grabbed 108 receptions last season for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. He is set to be paid $18.1 million this coming season and will become a free agent after the season.

The Bears also selected Washington receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick. In four seasons with the Huskies, he caught 214 passes for 3,272 yards and 24 touchdowns.