Bears explain Matt Eberflus' awkward presser that took place hours before his firing, announce coaching changes

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talks to the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Chicago Bears emerged from the Thanksgiving long weekend without a permanent head coach following Matt Eberflus' firing last Friday. On Monday, they faced the media armed with explanations, promises, and a few coaching changes for good measure.

The main explanation the Bears offered on Monday afternoon was about the confusing few hours before Eberflus' firing on Friday. The morning after the Bears' 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, during which Eberflus' poor decision-making and play-calling demonstrably harmed the team yet again, Eberflus met with the media.

It was an awkward presser, made even more awkward a few hours later when the Bears fired Eberflus, dismissing a head coach during the season for the first time since World War II.

Letting Eberflus face the media just before being fired appeared slightly cruel, but team president Kevin Warren said Monday that his intention was the opposite — Bears leadership was still meeting about Eberflus' future at the time of the media session, and Warren wanted to give Eberflus the opportunity to tell his family before the news leaked to the media.

Bears were criticized for having Matt Eberflus meet with media mere hours before he was fired Friday. Kevin Warren's explanation on the timing, including the desire for Eberflus to tell his family before news leaked: pic.twitter.com/fvtLNKbecU — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 2, 2024

Despite the kindness of wanting Eberflus to tell his family about his firing himself, Warren failed to explain why team leadership was still meeting about Eberflus at that time, and why that conversation lasted several hours past the end of the presser. That paints a less-than-stellar portrait of Bears decision-makers, who had been shown time and again that Eberflus was not working out yet still struggled to fire him.

One of those decision-makers, general manager Ryan Poles, will be in charge of hiring the new head coach. Warren said Monday that his faith in Poles "remains strong" and believes the Bears will find the right person.

Bears president Kevin Warren: "The only way you make a good player great or a great player legendary is to create that environment of accountability & set standards that are extreme & demanding. We will find that person."



GM Ryan Poles will lead search for permanent head coach. pic.twitter.com/0fcPM9u8nr — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 2, 2024

Warren was less forthright about QB Caleb Williams' role in the upcoming head coach search. Warren wouldn't commit to Williams having any input on the decision, but said that a major part of every interview will be discussing the plan for Williams' future.

Thomas Brown announces coaching changes

Interim head coach Thomas Brown, who was elevated from offensive coordinator over the weekend to replace the dismissed Eberflus, announced the changes to what is now his coaching staff, starting with the promotion of Chris Beatty from wide receivers coach to interim offensive coordinator. Brown will still call plays, but emphasized (as he did when he was promoted to interim OC earlier this season following the firing of Shane Waldron) "it's not a one-man show. It's not about me."

Thomas Brown has announced that Chris Beatty will serve as interim offensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/fEgYmhD9SI — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 2, 2024

Defensive coordinator Eric Washington will take over defensive play-calling, while special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will remain in his position.

The Bears' first game with Brown at head coach will be Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.