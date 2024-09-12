Baby hippo goes viral on TikTok, doubles Thai zoo's visitor count

A baby hippo has gone viral across social media and has inspired dozens of Thai and international fans to line up outside her enclosure first thing in the morning. The zoo’s TikTok account has racked up tens of millions of views on videos showing off Moo Deng.

Moo Deng, which roughly translates to "bouncy pig," is a two-month-old female pygmy hippopotamus. Pygmy hippos are an endangered species with fewer than 3,000 remaining in the wild.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand has asked visitors to behave around the internet's favorite hippo. The zoo claims that weekend visitor numbers have doubled since Moo Deng debuted in late July — even inspiring zoo merchandise.

The Bangkok Post reported that the zoo's director, Narongwit Chodchoi, had seen videos circulating of guests throwing things and splashing water at Moo Deng while she was sleeping. He said the zoo had installed CCTV cameras around the enclosures and that the zoo could consider legal action if guests fail to comply with the rules.