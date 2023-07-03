Australian Supercars champ Shane van Gisbergen wins NASCAR Chicago street race

AUTO: JUL 02 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 CHICAGO, IL - JULY 02: Shane van Gisbergen (#91 Trackhouse Racing Enhance Health Chevrolet) races during the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Course in downtown Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shane van Gisbergen put on a clinic over the final laps of Sunday’s race on the Chicago street course to win in his first NASCAR start.

The three-time Australian Supercars champion outclassed everyone over the last laps of the race and passed Justin Haley with five laps to go for the win. Van Gisbergen had the lead right after a caution came out with less than 10 laps to go for Martin Truex Jr.’s crash, but NASCAR ruled that the pass wasn’t complete before the caution came out.

Van Gisbergen then had to hold on for a green-white-checker restart and didn't have any challenge from Haley or third-place finisher Chase Ellliott. Van Gisbergen drove away from Haley over the final two laps and won by over a second.

Van Gisbergen’s street course prowess was on full display over the final 20 laps of the race. He drove his way to the front with ease and gapped Haley right after he passed him. He’s the first driver to win his first Cup Series start since Johnny Rutherford won at Daytona in 1963.