Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. has season-ending surgery on lingering arm injury

Lance McCullers Jr Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday on a lingering arm injury that has sidelined him all season.

The Astros announced the news on Wednesday. He's expected to be ready to return for the 2024 season.

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. underwent surgery on Tuesday evening on his right forearm to repair the flexor tendon and remove a bone spur, Astros GM Dana Brown announced. pic.twitter.com/PTS6stV6U2 — Houston Astros (@astros) June 14, 2023

This story will be updated.