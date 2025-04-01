A's open season at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, give up 18 runs in blowout loss to Cubs

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 31: A general view of the Athletics playing against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on March 31, 2025 in Sacramento, California. This is the first game the Athletics played at Sutter Health Park. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Athletics opened their 2025 home slate on Monday night, and things did not go well.

The Chicago Cubs cruised to a dominant 18-3 win over the A's at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, which will play home to the team as it prepares to move permanently to Las Vegas. Carson Kelly hit for the cycle in the win, too, which made him the first player in the league to do so and the first Cubs player to pull that feat off since 1993.

Sutter Health Park will be the A's home for the next three seasons as they await their new ballpark in Las Vegas, and they'll share it with its usual residents, the Sacramento River Cats, the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate. A's players also all wore No. 24 during the game to honor Rickey Henderson, who died in December at the age of 65. Henderson's daughters threw out the first pitch.

While the minor-league ballpark still only has a capacity of 14,014, some renovations were completed prior to the A's move-in: there's a new two-story clubhouse, renovated hitting tunnels and expanded dugouts and bullpens.

Las Vegas A’s in West Sacramento, pic.twitter.com/ZcjPlz4t8T — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) March 31, 2025

Before the game, outfielder Brett Rooker said he hoped the atmosphere felt like "a very big SEC college baseball game in terms of the energy that we bring and with the capacity that is allowed," per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Before Monday’s game, A’s owner John Fisher said he wasn’t nervous.

"I'm confident, without being overconfident, and I'm excited about where we're going," he said, according to The Athletic.

One element of the A's new digs that is decidedly not major league is the media setup, which appears to be a large shed outside the ballpark.

The A’s press conference setup at Sutter Health Park pic.twitter.com/WPrkSf0ijQ — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) March 31, 2025

The field also didn't appear to be in the best condition, at least in the left-field corner, prior to the game.

Mark Kotsay surveying the field and warning track, which is very swampy in the left-field corner. pic.twitter.com/uLwPWkCHKr — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) March 31, 2025

The A's have an option to play in West Sacramento for a fourth season in 2028 if the new fixed-roof ballpark in Vegas is not ready.

Cubs roll to blowout win

Things started off poorly for the home team, with pitcher Joey Estes giving up back-to-back home runs in the first inning, one to noted torpedo bat user Dansby Swanson.

Back-to-back homers...



FILE UNDER THINGS WE LOVE TO C. 😏 pic.twitter.com/mzCx9Hs1fw — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 1, 2025

The Cubs put up four runs in the first inning, and then gave up five runs in the fifth inning and six in the sixth inning. That completely blew the game open, and allowed Chicago to roll to the X-run win.

One of the lone bright spots in the game for the A's came from shortstop Jacob Wilson, who now has the honor of hitting the team's first home run in their new stadium. It was his first career home run, too.

Now THAT'S a first-career home run 👀 pic.twitter.com/Oic0wAn4dT — Athletics (@Athletics) April 1, 2025

There was even a brief drone delay in the seventh inning.

There was a DRONE DELAY during the A's opener vs the Cubs in Sacramento. #MLB pic.twitter.com/AuhBzFhE1T — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 1, 2025

Kelly then the a triple in the eighth inning to complete the cycle. He hit his home run in the fourth, a single in the fifth and a double in the sixth.

Carson Kelly TRIPLES and has the first cycle of the 2025 season, the first for the Cubs since 1993! pic.twitter.com/mVzqUItITP — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2025

In total, the Cubs put up 18 runs on 21 hits in the win. That got them to 3-4 on the year. The loss dropped the A's to 2-3 on the season. They'll wrap up the three-game series with the Cubs on Wednesday afternoon, and will then head back on the road to take on the Colorado Rockies starting on Friday afternoon.