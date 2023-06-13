A's are winning, Mets slumping and baseball ghost stories with Michael Clair

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through the latest news around the MLB, including Jacob DeGrom, Shohei Ohtani, the Oakland Athletics' win streak leading up to the reverse boycott and the New York Mets' slump. Later, Hannah and Zach are joined by Michael Clair of MLB.com to talk baseball ghosts, including a team hotel in Milwaukee that is so haunted it has star players finding other accommodation when they're in town.

00:40 - Jacob DeGrom underwent elbow surgery and will be out for about a year. DeGrom is an example of a pitcher who put a lot of stress on his arm with his super high velocity and wore it out fast. Sometimes people say pitchers like DeGrom should consider trading some velocity for durability, but Hannah doesn't think it's that simple. The duo discuss whether or not DeGrom has earned a spot in the Hall of Fame.

8:50 - The Mets are slumping after having lost eight of their last nine. Hannah and Zach try to determine whether the problem is a slump that the team can bounce back from, or if it's a symptom of an aging roster.

17:45 - Built Different: Zach highlights Cincinnati Reds standout Elly de la Cruz, while Hannah picks Washington Nationals prospect James Wood.

25:30 - Zach quizzes Hannah on a few of the first prospects to make it to the majors from the birth year. How many can you get right?

30:05 - MLB.com's Michael Clair joins to discuss the ghost stories swirling around the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, which has been the sight of numerous ghost sightings by MLB players and coaches staying there for road games against the Milwaukee Brewers. Michael gives detailed accounts from players and the trio discuss what to make of the reports.

46:45 - The Oakland A's are winning?? Hannah and Zach discuss how the Athletics are finally getting some wins leading up to the anticipated "reverse boycott" night against the Tampa Bay Rays, where the stadium will be packed. The hosts discuss what the reverse boycott could mean for the team and its future.

