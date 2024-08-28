Anthony Edwards angers NBA legends, WNBA year-end awards & Luka to the Lakers? | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports basketball analyst Isis "Ice" Young for a bounce around the quiet NBA and the rollicking WNBA.

The show starts with the comments that Anthony Edwards made about previous generations of NBA players and how they all lacked skill outside of Michael Jordan. Vince tries to give Edwards some grace (Ice does not) but explains how different basketball has become over the last 30 years.

Ice announces that she has a vote for WNBA year-end awards, so we go through each of them and who she would vote for if the season ended today, but not before wondering what is wrong with the Las Vegas Aces lately and if they can still make it a three-peat.

Finally, a wild rumor about the Los Angeles Lakers targeting Luka Doncic to be their superstar once LeBron James retires leads Vinnie and Ice to talk about how they personally want LeBron’s career to end in L.A.

(01:00) - Anthony Edwards angers NBA legends

(23:00) - Can the Aces three-peat?

(33:00) - Historic rookie campaigns for Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark

(39:55) - WNBA Year-End Awards

(50:00) - Lakers interested in Luka Doncic?

