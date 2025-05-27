'And Just Like That' Season 3: Release date, where to stream, what to know and more

And Just Like That… it's time for another season of the Sex and the City reboot that always gets people talking! Season 3 of And Just Like That premieres this Thursday, May 29 on Max. The big three — Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis — are all returning to reprise their roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. They're joined by Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Mario Cantone, John Corbett, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler. This season will not feature the characters of Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez) or Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman), but we will be getting some brand new faces, including Rosie O'Donnell and Broadway legend Patti LuPone.

Are you ready for a new season of And Just Like That? Here's everything you need to know.

And Just Like That… Season 3 trailer:

And Just Like That… new season release date:

The first episode of And Just Like That… Season 3 will premiere Thursday, May 29 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

And Just Like That channel:

And Just Like That… is a Max exclusive series, new episodes will drop weekly on the streaming platform beginning Thursday, May 29, 2025.

How to watch And Just Like That:

And Just Like That cast:

This season, much of the cast is returning for the Sex and the City reboot, including:

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley

Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt

Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino

Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes

David Eigenberg as Steve Brady

Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt

Christopher Jackson as Herbert Wexley

Sebastiano Pigazzi as Giuseppe

Alexa Swinton as Rock Goldenblatt

Dolly Wells as Joy

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw

And Just Like That cast changes:

Season 3 of And Just Like That will not feature the characters of Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez) or Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman). Also of note, Kim Cattrall has confirmed Samantha will not be returning (even for a brief cameo like in Season 2) for Season 3 of the series.

'As far as new cast members go, Rosie ODonnell will be joining Season 3 as a character named Mary. Alongside Mary, Broadway star Patti LuPone will appear this season, though very little is known about her character, we do know she'll play a bigger part than a mere cameo.

AJLT Season 3 episodes:

Season 3 of And Just Like That will feature a whopping 12 episodes — the most any season of the SATC reboot has had.

Season 3 Episode 1 "Outlook Good": Thursday, May 29

Season 3 Episode 2 "The Rat Race": Thursday, June 5

Season 3 Episode 3 "Carrie Golightly": Thursday, June 12

Season 3 Episode 4 "Apples to Apples": Thursday, June 19

Season 3 Episode 5 "Under the Table": Thursday, June 26

Season 3 Episode 6 "Silent Mode": Thursday, July 3

Season 3 Episode 7: Thursday, July 10

Season 3 Episode 8: Thursday, July 17

Season 3 Episode 9: Thursday, July 24

Season 3 Episode 10: Thursday, July 31

Season 3 Episode 11: Thursday, August 7

Season 3 Episode 12: Thursday, August 14

How many Sex and the City movies and shows are there?

The CBU is comprised of three shows and two movies (so far). For series, there's the original Sex and the City, the prequel series, The Carrie Diaries and the recent Max Original sequel, And Just Like That...

As far as Sex and the City movies go, there have been two feature-length films released in theaters: Sex and the City (the movie) and Sex and the City 2.

Sex and the City shows and movies in chronological order:

Confused about Carrie Bradshaw's timeline? Here's where every SATC show and movie fits chronologically.

Sex and the City shows and movies ranked by critics' rating

Wondering which of the original series, Sex and the City reboots and prequels are actually worth watching? Here's every SATC show and movie ranked by its average Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes:

The Carrie Diaries (series) — 84%

Sex and the City (series) — 70%

And Just Like That (series) — 55%

Sex and the City (movie) — 50%

Sex and the City 2 (movie) — 16%

Where to watch The Carrie Diaries

The CW prequel series starring Anna Sophia Robb as a young Carrie and Austin Butler as her high school love is currently available to stream on Tubi totally free (with ads, of course).

Where to watch Sex and the City series

The 1998 HBO sitcom that started it all is currently streaming on Max.

Where to watch the Sex and the City movies

Ahead of And Just Like That Season 3, both Sex and the City movies are finally available to stream on Max.