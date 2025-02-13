Alex Bregman reportedly agrees with Red Sox on three-year, $120 million deal

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 02: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros runs to first base after hitting a single against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning during Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Minute Maid Park on October 02, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Alex Bregman has made it through his first experience as a free agent. He might be planning another foray after this season.

The third baseman agreed on Wednesday to a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, according to Chandler Rome of the The Athletic.

In 2024, Bregman slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI. He appeared in 145 games and had a 118 OPS+. The two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion was ranked No. 4 on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top 50 free agents.

Bregman, 30, was drafted by the Astros with the second overall pick in 2015. He made his MLB debut on July 25, 2016, just over a year later. He began to break out in 2017 but solidified his status as a premier hitter in 2018, when he slugged 31 homers (up from 19 in 2017), walked 96 times (up from 55 in 2017) and hit 51 doubles, the most in MLB.

Bregman's best season came in 2019, when he hit .296/.423/.592 with 41 home runs. He won his first Silver Slugger award and finished second in American League MVP voting, behind only Mike Trout.

Following the abbreviated 2020 season, Bregman experienced his first serious stint on the injured list. He strained his left quad in June 2021 and didn't return until late August. Excluding his rookie year, it was the first time he'd played fewer than 155 games in a full season.

Bregman has been pretty consistent over the past three seasons, with a .260/.349/.449 triple slash over that time. There were some concerning trends in his 2024 numbers, notably a significant drop in on-base percentage and walks. His 23.6% chase rate was his highest since 2017, and his 44.9% swing rate was his highest since 2016. His strikeout rate was 13.6%, his highest over a full season since 2017.

But with Bregman turning 31 just a few days into the 2025 season, those types of drop-offs aren't unheard of. Plus, he has one thing that's rare with players his age: health. With the exception of his rookie season and the shortened 2020 season, Bregman has played in at least 145 games in six of his seven major-league seasons. He had a bone chip removed from his elbow earlier this offseason, but he's expected to be ready for spring training. And if that elbow was bothering him during the season, it could help explain some of those concerning trends.