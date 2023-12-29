Alamo Bowl: 6 turnovers including 87-yard fumble return for TD doom No. 12 Oklahoma in loss to 14th-ranked Arizona

Arizona safety Genesis Smith (12) celebrates with teammates after an interception against Oklahoma during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay/AP)

Oklahoma was by several measures the superior team at the Alamo Bowl. Except for one critical category.

The 12th-ranked Sooners turned the ball over six times Thursday night, allowing 14th-ranked Arizona to rally from an 11-point third quarter deficit for a 38-24 win.

A tip drill on a third-quarter Jackson Arnold pass turned into a fumble recovery for Arizona safety Gunner Maldonado, who returned the ball 87 yards for touchdown shifted the course of the game. Originally ruled an interception, officials changed the call to a catch and fumble by wide receiver Jalil Farooq forced by a Dalton Johnson hit.

Whatever it was, it was the fourth forced turnover of the day for Arizona and the third involving Maldonado, who recorded two fumble recoveries and an interception.

It also allowed the Wildcats to add another football to the turnover sword. Which is a real thing. Arizona used it to stab footballs with Oklahoma logos for each of their forced turnovers. It eventually ran out of room for more footballs.

Oklahoma held a 24-13 lead while driving inside the Arizona at the time of the turnover. Instead of extending a double-digit lead, the Sooners allowed the Wildcats to close within 24-21 after a two-point conversion.

Two plays later, Arnold threw his second interception of the night, this one to defensive back Martell Irby. This turnover set up Arizona to tie the game at 24-24 with a field goal. After a forced Oklahoma punt, Arizona's offense drove 95 yards on eight plays capped by a 57-yard go-ahead touchdown from Noah Fifita to Jacob Cowing.

THE THROW. THE CATCH. TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA.



Wildcats take the lead with a @jaycowing_ 57 yard TD reception 😤



AZ 31 - OK 24



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/LQ9qbd0PUc — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 29, 2023

Oklahoma's next drive ended with — you guessed it — another turnover. Isaiah Ward sacked Arnold, forcing Oklahoma's sixth turnover of the day.

This inspired yet another appearance by the turnover sword.

THERE'S LITERALLY NO ROOM LEFT ON THIS SWORD pic.twitter.com/hhamfjKz58 — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) December 29, 2023

The Wildcats converted the turnover into another touchdown for a 38-24 lead with 2:56 remaining, and the game was all but over.