A'ja Wilson is Invested in Greatness

A'ja Wilson continues to quickly solidify her legacy as the epitome of excellence in the WNBA, both on and off the court.

This past season, we saw Wilson put on another master-class clinic against her competition, returning from a season during which some say she was snubbed as league MVP, only to pick up her third award a year later. Not to mention, she did it all while in the lab with Nike, designing her own signature sneaker and apparel collection.

It's safe to say that Wilson has set new expectations for what it means to be a top-tier athlete. As she continues to elevate her career off the hardwood, her latest partnership with Chase marks a significant milestone of her growing influence. This collaboration highlights her business acumen and further cements her position as one of the most impactful and inspiring figures in sports today.

Ahead of the NCAA women's college basketball national championship game, we caught up with Wilson in Tampa at an intimate dinner where she celebrated the new partnership. Alongside the three-time MVP, the event was attended by Wilson’s new Las Vegas Aces teammate Jewell Loyd, ESPN’s Ari Chambers, Monica McNutt, and Andraya Carter, her team at Klutch Sports Group, JPMorganChase executives Kate Schoff (Managing Director, Sports & Entertainment Strategy) and Tara Bakhle (Executive Director, Sports & Entertainment Marketing Strategy), and several other heavy hitters in the women’s sports space.

Moderating the conversation was Wilson's former teammate, whom she calls the "funniest and most honest" person,Sydney Colson, who joined the Indiana Fever during free agency earlier this year. The two discussed a broad range of topics, including the lasting power and potential of women's sports, the non-negotiables that she identifies when considering potential sponsors, and so much more.

As they took the stage in Tampa, Colson and Wilson couldn’t help but reflect on how much has changed in the women’s game since they were in college. “Truly everything changed. Just the exposure, the opportunity that these young players have is [totally different] from when I played,” Wilson told the crowd. “Now we have an opportunity to just have swag all over the city. Like, we see where everybody is from—I feel like it's a melting pot.”

However, A'ja was quick to point out that it wasn't simply a moment that they witnessed, but rather, a movement. The rise of corporate investment and the expanding infrastructure surrounding women's sports is essential to complement the elite play, which has always been there.

"That's how we continue to grow the game," Wilson explained to Colson. "We can't just stop because it's cool or just want to be a part of it because it's cool. No, invest in these women and watch them grow. And I think we see it today now more than ever, and I'm just grateful to be a part of it."

As Wilson reflected on the current magnificent moment in women's sports, she took a second to look to the past. Always one to praise those who hooped before her, Wilson credited the Hall of Famers who advocated for everything from equal pay to more visibility for stars of the league. Sheryl Swoopes was the very first W player to receive her own signature shoe in 1995. Now, 30 years later, the Nike A'One is headed to shelves in a few short weeks with a major buzz preceding its drop.

"The legends of our game, they laid the foundation down for us to be able to reap from the benefits and the seeds that they planted. Now, it's on us to plant those seeds for the next generation to grow," she said.

Despite picking up that third MVP, winning her second Olympic gold medal last summer, and becoming one of TIME Magazine's 2025 Women of the Year, Wilson enters her eighth year in the league with a chip on her shoulder. Why? She still has a lot to prove to anyone who continues to doubt her greatness.

"I don't want to just be good. I mean, the good is cool, but I want to be great. I want to be legendary," Wilson said. "So, whatever that looks like. I feel like I still have so much that I need to put out and pour into people and help our newcomers coming up in the system. I love to win, and I love the type of high that it gives you, so I never want to come down on that."

A'ja Wilson has always been — and will continue to be — the standard. Armed with the guidance of her mentors, her past and future career accomplishments will continue to reshape the conversation surrounding the advancement of women's sports for years to come.