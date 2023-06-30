Aces steamroll Liberty in battle of WNBA superteams

New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 29: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces drives to the basket against Courtney Vandersloot #22 of the New York Liberty in the first quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Both the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty entered the 2023 season as ostensible super-teams, but Thursday showed the WNBA's elite might be a class of one.

With a true team effort, the Aces steadily but assertively rolled through the Liberty in a 98-81 win at home, improving their record to a WNBA-best record to 14-1. The Liberty fell to 10-4, putting them a step behind the 12-4 Connecticut Sun for the top mark in the East.

The Aces never trailed, but the Liberty at least kept pace for much of the first quarter. Then the lead just kept growing and growing in the second and third quarter as Vegas got nearly every shot it wanted.

Each member of the Aces starting lineup — Kelsey Plum, A'ja Wilson, Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young — had at least 10 points and three assists by the end of the third quarter, by which point the Aces were up 76-56. Kelsey Plum led all scorers with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, plus eight assists.

As a team, the Aces had six turnovers total.

The Liberty entered the game with four straight wins, appearing to round into the form that was expected when Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot teamed up with Sabrina Ionescu. They weren't totally lost in Vegas — for the first half, at least — but they certainly exited the Michelob Ultra Arena with some questions to answer.

Meanwhile, the Aces might face a steeper challenge on Saturday when the Sun come to town. If they get through that test, it might really be time to start wondering when they get their second loss, as they will have 10 straight games against teams below .500 on the slate until they face the Liberty again on Aug. 6.