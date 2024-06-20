Aces first team in WNBA history to sell out all regular season home games

Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 19: Alysha Clark #7, Jackie Young #0, Kelsey Plum #10 and A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces walk on the court after a timeout in the fourth quarter of their game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Storm 94-83. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As the Las Vegas Aces try to become the second WNBA franchise to win three consecutive championships, the team has made history of its own. On Thursday, the Aces announced that they are the first WNBA team to ever sell out all of their regular season home games.

The reigning WNBA champions have already played eight home games this season with 12 more on the schedule. Two of those games – July 2 vs. the Indiana Fever and Sept. 3 vs. the Chicago Sky -– will be played at the larger T-Mobile Arena (18,000 seating capacity compared to 12,000 at the Aces' usual home, Michelob Ultra Arena).

That Sept. 3 matchup with the Sky was the Aces' last home game with tickets available until the remaining seats were purchased on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Selling out all of their regular season home games comes after the Aces previously made WNBA history by selling all of their season tickets in March.

Last season, Las Vegas led the league in attendance for the first time, averaging 9,551 fans per game. The team also drew last year's largest single game attendance with 17,406 for its regular season finale against the Phoenix Mercury at T-Mobile Arena.

The Aces set an attendance record for Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday with 10,424 fans watching a WNBA Finals rematch with the New York Liberty.

This year, Las Vegas is averaging 10,379 fans per game. In a sign of the WNBA's growing popularity, that figure currently ranks fourth in the league. The Fever lead the WNBA with an average attendance of 16,757 per game.

Earlier this week, Sportico ranked the Aces the WNBA's most valuable franchise, worth $140 million.

The Aces host the Connecticut Sun on Friday and currently hold third place in the Western Conference with a 7–6 record. The Sun have the WNBA's best record at 13–1.