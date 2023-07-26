Aaron Rodgers reportedly takes pay cut for Jets with new 2-year, $75 million contract

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly taking a pay cut for the New York Jets.
The former MVP signed a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract, replacing a deal in which he had nearly $110 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The #Jets signed four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through the 2024 season, per NFL salary data.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2023
Rodgers had nearly $110M guaranteed remaining on his old deal in GB. He’s taking less for a shot at a ring (or two) in New York. pic.twitter.com/FI6rmtgmAO