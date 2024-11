World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v. New York Yankees - Game Three NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout prior to Game 3 of the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday, October 28, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Aaron Boone will return as New York Yankees manager after the team announced on Friday that they have exercised their club option on his contract for 2025.

Boone has been Yankees manager since 2018 and led the team to a 603-429 regular season record, three AL East titles, three trips to the ALCS, and a World Series appearance.

This story will be updated.