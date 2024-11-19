76ers guard Tyrese Maxey reportedly called out Joel Embiid for tardiness during team meeting

Philadelphia 76ers v Phoenix Suns PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 04: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks with Tyrese Maxey #0 during a time out during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on November 04, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the 76ers 118-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers have been off to a rough start this season, falling to 2-11 after a loss to the Miami Heat on Monday. But things in the locker room are reportedly a bit shaky as well, with tension arising between guard Tyrese Maxey and center Joel Embiid.

The 76ers called a team meeting following the loss to the Heat, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, to reinvigorate the team after the team's fourth straight defeat. During that meeting, Maxey called out Embiid for being late to team activities, pointing out how that affects the rest of the team and the coaching staff.

Embiid was listed as doubtful on Monday with an illness, and was not with the team throughout most of the day before showing up for warmups and playing in the game, per Charania.

Maxey and Embiid, who reportedly have a close friendship, have a history of holding each other accountable, per Charania. Embiid was reportedly receptive to the criticism as a result, but noted his confusion about what the team was trying to execute on the court at times.

Per Charania, veteran guard Kyle Lowry was the one who called the meeting, where the players and coaches had a "heart-to-heart" about accountability in hopes of turning their season around. Philadelphia blew a 19-point lead in the 106-89 loss to Miami.

Despite the excitement of acquiring Paul George in the offseason, the 76ers have fallen far short of expectations so far this year. Philadelphia is currently last in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Washington Wizards for the worst record in the league.

Part of the issue is that the big three of George, Maxey and Embiid have yet to play together this season, due to injuries and other factors. Maxey has been out since Nov. 7 with a hamstring injury; George also missed the beginning of the season after sustaining a bone bruise in his left knee, but returned on Nov. 4.

Embiid, meanwhile, has only played three games so far this year: He missed the start of the season with mysterious "knee injury management," leading to an NBA investigation and a $100,000 fine for the team due to "inconsistent" statements about his injury. Embiid missed an additional three games while serving an NBA suspension for shoving a reporter.