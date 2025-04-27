2025 NFL Draft: Arrival of Oklahoma and Texas help SEC set record for most picks in a single draft

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 12: Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) runs for a touchdown on a quaterback keeper during the Allstate Red River Rivalry SEC college football game between Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners on October 12, 2024, at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The additions of Oklahoma and Texas helped the SEC set a record for the most NFL Draft picks by a single conference in 2025.

NFL teams picked 79 players from the SEC over the seven rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. That's 14 more than the SEC's previous record for most players picked in a draft; in 2021 and 2022, 65 SEC players were taken in each draft.

You can directly thank the Longhorns and Sooners for that record being broken, too. The teams combined to have 14 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Without adding the two former Big 12 schools to the league to become the 16-team behemoth that it currently is, the SEC simply ties its own record again.

Texas was responsible for a vast majority of those 14 picks. The Longhorns set a school record with 12 players chosen in the draft. After years of draft futility — and the performance on the field reflecting that — Texas backed up its College Football Playoff appearance with three first-round picks in OT Kelvin Banks, CB Jahdae Barron and WR Matthew Golden. QB Quinn Ewers was the team’s final draft pick when he went at No. 231 to the Miami Dolphins.

Oklahoma, which finished the season 6-7 and is in the midst of an offensive overhaul, had two draft picks. Both LB Danny Stutsman and DB Billy Bowman Jr. were picked in the fourth round.

Ohio State came up one player short of tying Georgia's record of 15 picks in a single draft. The Buckeyes had 14 players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft and seven players were chosen among the top 45 picks.

Georgia had 13 players taken in the draft and Oregon was the fourth school in double digits with 10. The Big Ten — which has 18 teams with the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington — had 71 draft picks. The ACC and Big 12, meanwhile, combined to have fewer draft picks than the SEC. There were 42 ACC players chosen in the draft and 31 players from the Big Ten.