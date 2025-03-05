2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Jack Sawyer, edge, Ohio State

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (#33) runs up field during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers on December 29, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nate Tice: Jack Sawyer is a (forgive me here) Jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes' defense

He can play the run, rush the passer or drop into coverage and fill multiple roles throughout the front seven.

Sawyer is a solid athlete with strong hands who consistently bursts off the snap, and his hands are constantly working. That helps him win over and over again against blockers.

He might not have a singular standout trait, but Sawyer’s ability to align across the defensive front on any give down will make him an interesting skeleton key-type player for a creative NFL defensive coordinator.

Sawyer’s arm length (31¾ inches) will concern some teams, but his strength, hands and relentlessness still allows him to be effective.

Charles McDonald: Steady, if somewhat unspectacular. Jack Sawyer is the type of player that can add serious depth to a pass rusher unit, but he's not a depth guy.

Still, he's a well-rounded player who would nicely fit in a rotation with some established pass rushers.