2025 NFL Draft: NFL players in disbelief over Shedeur Sanders going unselected in Day 2: 'The league is trolling'

Even Shedeur Sanders' biggest detractors didn't see this one coming.

Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft came to a close Friday with the Colorado quarterback still on the board, after being widely expected to be a top 5 pick. At best Sanders can only now be a fourth-round pick and the sixth quarterback off the board.

Sanders falling out of the first round was notable enough that the president of the United State weighed in earlier Friday. But for him to last more than 102 picks and make it to Day 3 of the draft is the kind of development that invites conspiracy theories. Sanders was only 39th on Yahoo Sports' consensus big board, but that still means more than five dozen players behind him were selected.

Several NFL players were in disbelief over the course of the second round, in which many people expected Sanders to be selected early. The same thing happened in the 2023 NFL Draft, when future Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis was selected 33rd overall, the first pick of Day 2, after languishing in the draft room during the entire first round.

Instead, the Cleveland Browns passed on him, and the New Orleans Saints, and every other team. More than a few players thought something had to be going on.

Crazy — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 26, 2025

This is getting crazy lol — Trae Waynes (@TWaynes_15) April 25, 2025

They trippin now — Terrell Burgess (@TiTaniumT98) April 25, 2025

Okay WTF is going on now it’s getting childish I was chillin but ain’t no way he still on the board — Armani Watts (@ArmaniWatts23) April 25, 2025

This is crazy!!! If bro win OROY omg lol 😂 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) April 25, 2025

Over Milroe & Sheduer nasty work — Jermaine Carter Jr. (@JERMA1NECARTER) April 25, 2025

The league trolling at this point lol — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) April 25, 2025

I got to say, Shedeur not being picked yet is strange. — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) April 26, 2025

Idk who Tyler daddy is but it’s not Deion Sanders lol — Diontae Spencer (@DSpencer4_) April 26, 2025

We see what’s goin on 😂 — Michael Carter II (@mcarter2nd) April 26, 2025

Yeah something definitely up — Lonnie Johnson jr. (@Lonnie30johnson) April 26, 2025

NAW BRO THIS IS RIDICULOUS. — Peak Work Archie (@JoshHarris25) April 26, 2025

This is wild — Jermaine Eluemunor (@JEluemunor) April 26, 2025

Milroe before Sanders lol — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) April 26, 2025

This is sad man…. This man is a dam good QB and now your punishing him, trying to embarrass him… sick stuff!! — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) April 26, 2025

One player who was fine with the Saints' selection of Tyler Shough was his future teammate, New Orleans star Cam Jordan. But even he proceeded to speculate about the Saints taking Sanders later, such as when Washington picked Robert Griffin III second overall then Kirk Cousins in the third round of the 2012 Draft.

Let’s go — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) April 25, 2025

Now… what if we pull a 2 qb draft like commanders did with rg3 and kirk cousins… what if https://t.co/OjtJqyZJBK — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) April 26, 2025

The most unfortunate moment of the night was when a cruel prankster somehow acquired Sanders' phone number and called him pretending to represent an NFL team. The Sanders family cameras caught the moment in detail, and former Saints receiver Michael Thomas pleaded with them to turn the cameras off.

Nah they have to cut the cameras off now 😂😂😂😂😂 this not right https://t.co/e45sbr69yG — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) April 26, 2025

And then there were those who were just made at the teams most publicly turning Sanders down.

Saints, Browns and New York…… ARE TRASH ORGANIZATIONS.. I’m not surprised 🤣🤣 — Daurice Fountain (@Reece_JMM) April 26, 2025

This is crazy !!! No wonder the GAINTS DONT WIN SH…… — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) April 25, 2025

Throughout all this, you see how NFL players aren't so different from everyone else in how they take in the draft. The average NFL player knows much, much more about football than you (yes, even you), but this group clearly gravitated toward Sanders for the reason many fans did.

Sanders has been in one of college football's brightest spotlights, created by his father, for two years and didn't attempt to hide a personality that rubbed some people the wrong way. He acted like he knew he was a star and didn't apologize; it's no wonder some players gravitated toward and identified with him more than your average standout tight end or cornerback.

Sanders had athletes outside the NFL rooting for him as well.

The right organization is going to pick Shedeur and then he going to prove all the other teams wrong. Believing in yourself is half the battle and he produces! Can’t wait to see who gets the young homie 🏁 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 26, 2025

And you're going to need to buckle your seat belt before seeing who ESPN's Stephen A. Smith threw out as a comparison.

This is a damn disgrace. How in the hell is @Shedeur not off the board, not drafted yet. Y’all still think this doesn’t have anything to do with teams hatin on @DeionSanders. This kid is a first rounder. In a different way, this is Kaepernick all over again…..being kept out. A… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 26, 2025

On the other hand, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons questioned if Sanders' slide was really that atypical in draft history, noting Lamar Jackson's move from potential top 10 pick to No. 32 overall with the Baltimore Ravens. That certainly worked out for Jackson and the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson arguably one of the greatest qbs in college football ever fell to pick 32 why is everyone in up roar about shedur? I feel like these things happen in the draft every year! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) April 25, 2025

Some former players also took issue not with Sanders' fall, but the reaction to it. As was said before, Sanders has his detractors, from random fans to NFL coaches. More than a few people have enjoyed watching him fall victim to one of the bigger slides in NFL draft history.

I’m just confused why people are so happy to see SS fall out the 1st round… Did yal get money? Did your life improve? Did you gain an inch of height or develop a new hairline? lol I’m genuinely curious what happened to you specifically to feel so elated. Misery loves company boy… — Su’a Cravens (@Channel2Suu) April 25, 2025

Thinking Shedeur Sanders should not be a first round pick is no crime, but celebrating him falling in the draft is just weird, very weird behavior. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 25, 2025

On the other hand, former NFL back-up QB Chase Daniel spoke up in defense of the quarterbacks being criticized after their selection ahead of Sanders.

Seeing people trying to tear down Tyler Shough and Jaxson Dart just because they were selected before Shedeur Sanders is sad. Evaluations vary team to team—it’s the nature of the draft.



It’s okay to be surprised or frustrated, but let’s not take away from these young men… — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) April 26, 2025

Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft will begin at 12 p.m. ET in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the Tennessee Titans on the board first at 103rd overall.